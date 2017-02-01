BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Bellaire Man Arrested For Robbery Attempt in Marshall County

Marshall County Utility Entities Will Combine in Glen Dale

Ferry Squeaks Past Linsly

WHEELING — With two of the top teams in OVAC Class 3A battling it out, it certainly felt like a championship game. Martins Ferry and Linsly ...

Patriots Run Away From Bruins

Pairings Announced for OVAC Tournament

Cut Out for Collecting

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — If a costume designer wanted to recreate a World War I era wraparound dress, a 1940s zoot suit or even a bodice from ...

Hanoi Meatballs: A Nod To Houston’s Vietnamese Fare

Mix It Up With Muesli

Invasive Species A Major Threat

Some politicians would have us believe climate change is the most serious environmental threat facing Americans. But what about flora and fauna change? As we ...

Tell EPA ‘No’ On Stream Rule

Diplomas, Degrees Important to W.Va.

Laughing Away Our Differences

Insisting on Trade Deals That Benefit West Virginians

IDA STOFFEL

Ida Mae Stoffel, 83, Lower Salem, OH, died Jan. 30, 2017. Visitation, noon until 1 p.m. service Friday, Watters Funeral Home, Woodsfield, OH.

HELEN LOUGH

JOANNE HINERMAN

Federal grant awarded for health care in coal communities

Judge: Dad, 92, not competent for trial in daughter's death

If given a chance, would you change your vote from November’s election?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs