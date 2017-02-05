Woodsdale Elementary School Robotics Team Gears Up for Glory
AmeriCorps Volunteers Help Grow Ohio Valley to Blossom in Wheeling
WHEELING — A local agricultural group’s efforts to improve food variety in the Ohio Valley have been bolstered with several new additions to ...
Wheeling Park Cheer Squad Wins Fifth Straight; Bishop Donahue Champs Again; Magnolia Nabs First
Wheeling Park Girls’ Swim Team Takes Region 1 Title Behind Heilman, Bischof
WELLSBURG — The Wheeling Park girls’ swim team has been dominating all season. Saturday during the Region I meet with state implications on ...
In the Wake of Viking Explorers, a North Atlantic Cruise
By GLENN ADAMS Associated Press ABOARD THE VIKING STAR — Looking out over the sea, you can almost see the Viking longboat at sail, far off in the distance. Or ...
Face-to-Face Time
Bellaire native Amanda Masciarelli rarely arrives at a party empty handed. But it’s not a bottle of wine, an appetizer ...
Don’t Kill Jobs Or Hurt Families
State revenue was down again last month, reinforcing to Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia legislators that dramatic action is needed to get the budget in ...
Improving Public Schools in W.Va.
60 Days Not Enough?
Considering Medicinal Marijuana
“Calling marijuana a gateway drug for harder drugs is like calling beer a gateway for alcoholism,” a fellow told me last fall, during an argument about ...
Making Secretary of State’s Office More Efficient
Be a Super Fan, Don’t Drink and Drive Tonight
HAROLD MCDONALD
Harold Ken “Mac” McDonald, 64, of Bellaire, Ohio, formerly of Mingo Junction, Ohio, died February 2, 2017. Ken was born September 9, 1952 in Steubenville, ...
ELLEN FULLER
HUNTER WILLEY
Top Jobs
- Scale Administrator/Heavy Equipment Operators
- Class A & B Drivers
- Two Way Radio Installers/Techs/Sales
- Office Manager/Bookkeeper
- CDL Drivers
- NURSING
- Dean Of Instruction & Records Office Specialist
- Dean Of Instruction & Records Office Specialist
- Diesel Technicians, Parts Counterperson, Office/Clerical
- Machine Operators