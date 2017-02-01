BREAKING NEWS
Former Steel Property Sold to Frontier Group
Tyler County Family Seeks Strength After Fatal Fire
Ohio County Mother Sentenced for Neglect in Wheeling
Bellaire Council Moves Toward Water Plant Upgrade
Bellaire Village Council has committed to the first stage of renovating its aging water plant, and officials hope a renewed facility will ...
Wheeling Central Wins Key Bout Vs. Bishop Donahue
Ferry Squeaks Past Linsly
WHEELING — With two of the top teams in OVAC Class 3A battling it out, it certainly felt like a championship game. Martins Ferry and Linsly ...
U. of Michigan video game cache serves as an archive, at play
Cut Out for Collecting
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — If a costume designer wanted to recreate a World War I era wraparound dress, a 1940s zoot suit or even a bodice from ...
Invasive Species A Major Threat
Some politicians would have us believe climate change is the most serious environmental threat facing Americans. But what about flora and fauna change? As we ...
Tell EPA ‘No’ On Stream Rule
Diplomas, Degrees Important to W.Va.
Back Away From Taxes on Extraction Industries
By Thorney Lieberman The currently projected $500 million revenue shortfall in the West Virginia budget is attributable, in part, to the wealth which results ...
Laughing Away Our Differences
Insisting on Trade Deals That Benefit West Virginians
IDA STOFFEL
Ida Mae Stoffel, 83, Lower Salem, OH, died Jan. 30, 2017. Visitation, noon until 1 p.m. service Friday, Watters Funeral Home, Woodsfield, OH.
HELEN LOUGH
JOANNE HINERMAN
