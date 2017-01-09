Helping Heroes Opens Office on Main Street in Wheeling
St. Clairsville Kmart Shoppers, Mall Officials React
As Ohio Valley Mall anchor store Kmart prepares to close, shoppers are sharing their views about the company ending its business in the valley, ...
‘Big Three’ Powers Steelers Past Fins
Nailers Fall In Overtime
WHEELING — The Wheeling Nailers were able to overcome an early 2-0 hole to pull even Sunday afternoon at WesBanco Arena when they squared off ...
A Cycling Nirvana in Steel City
Wheeling Community Will Celebrate Martin Luther King Day With Two Days of Activities
Wheeling Jesuit University and its community partners have set the schedule of events for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King celebration, which ...
Refine, Don’t Scrap Grades
West Virginia’s new A-F system for grading public school performance is disliked virtually universally by educators. Many would love to see it go away. In truth, ...
Making W.Va. Coal Mines Even Safer
Cut Spending In Martins Ferry
Tackling Urban Decay With Plastic
I have to say I’m looking forward eagerly to the wonderful, massive improvement coming to some neighborhoods of Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and other big ...
Protect Consumer Protection Agency Against Assaults
History of Existing Water Plant, Plans for Improvements Noted
DONALD FISCHER
Donald Robert Fischer Sr. 75, of Triadelphia, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at his residence. He was born on September 26, 1941, son of the late ...
ELEANOR ERNEST
BETTY DUNFEE
Health secretary joining West Virginia United Health System
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Health and Human Resources Secretary Karen Bowling has been appointed to a post with West Virginia United Health ...
Police in West Virginia fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect
Police: West Virginia homeless man accused in machete attack
