No. 10 Michigan State Knocks Off No. 7 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Underestimate Tom Izzo and Michigan State at your peril.

The Spartans are plenty dangerous — even when they’re short-handed and playing on the road against a highly ranked rival.

Cassius Winston had 27 points and eight assists, and 10th-ranked Michigan State moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with a 77-70 victory over No. 7 Michigan on Sunday.

Kenny Goins had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Xavier Tillman added 14 points for the Spartans, who snapped Michigan’s 22-game winning streak at Crisler Center despite being without two of their top three scorers.

“I don’t need to be an underdog anymore — those days are over,” said Izzo, who moved within three victories of 600 as Michigan State’s coach. “I don’t need to have anybody feel sorry for us. Those days are over. Doesn’t matter, nobody cares — put a jersey on a kid and he goes.”

Joshua Langford is out for the season, and Nick Ward is recovering from a broken hand, but Goins and Tillman produced in Ward’s absence.

Michigan (24-4, 13-4) led by six early in the second half, but that advantage was short lived. Down 51-45, the Spartans (23-5, 14-3) outscored Michigan 21-7 to take control. The Wolverines shot 2 for 14 from 3-point range in the second half.

Michigan had won three straight games in this series, including two last year when Zavier Simpson more than held his own against Winston in the matchup of point guards.

Winston was terrific Sunday, though, keeping his team afloat early in the second half and leading a 77-point effort against one of the best defensive teams in the country. Michigan State had only six turnovers, negating an area that figured to be a Michigan advantage.

“I just led the guys and made big plays down the stretch, but this was a team win,” Winston said. “Everybody stepped up. Kenny had a big game. (Matt) McQuaid made some big shots. This is really a team win and that’s the best part.”

Simpson led Michigan with 19 points. Both he and Winston played the full 40 minutes.

“They were much better than us in just about everything,” Wolverines coach John Beilein said. “Offense, defense, got to the foul line more. First half was huge where we allowed five 3s. Second half was much better defense by us, but … we’re going to have to play better than that.”

The Spartans are now alone atop the Big Ten after entering the game in a first-place tie with Michigan and No. 15 Purdue. Michigan State hosts Michigan in a rematch March 9.

XAVIER 66, NO. 17 VILLANOVA 54

CINCINNATI (AP) — Naji Marshall scored 17 points and Xavier used a big surge in the second half to rally past Villanova, leaving the Wildcats with three straight losses in Big East play for the first time since the conference was reconfigured.

The Musketeers (15-13, 7-8) won their fourth straight — matching their season high — and ended their run of lopsided losses against the Wildcats. Villanova (20-8, 11-4) had won five in a row against the Musketeers.

Phil Booth had 12 points in the first half, when the Wildcats led by as many as nine points. Their 30-27 halftime lead ended a streak of three straight halves allowing at least 40 points. Booth made only one of his eight shots in the second half and finished with 14 points.