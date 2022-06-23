PTT Global Chemical America Picks Central Ohio for Plastics Recycling Facility

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Although it has not announced whether it will build an ethane cracker plant at Dilles Bottom, PTT Global Chemical America announced plans Wednesday to build a new plastics recycling facility in central Ohio.

PTTGCA — the same company that proposed construction of a Belmont County ethane cracker plant in 2015 but continues to search for an investment apartment on that project — and the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to locate a new recycling complex on SWACO property. PTTGCA plans to construct and operate a recycled plastics manufacturing plant in Grove City with a final investment decision to be made by the end of the year.

The company signed a separate memorandum of understanding with Rumpke, which will supply feedstock plastics for the plant.

PTTGCA is the U.S. subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, the largest integrated petrochemical and refining business in Thailand. At one point, it had partnered with Daelim, a South Korean petrochemical company, on the Belmont County project, but Daelim withdrew during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTTGCA often touts its parent company’s efforts to protect and improve the environment.

“Aligned with the Paris Agreement, GC Group aim to reduce current CO2 emissions by 20 percent by 2030 on our journey towards achieving Net Zero by 2050. This project illustrates our commitment to fight climate change and contribute to a circular economy. It also reaffirms our commitment to the U.S. and the State of Ohio,” GCA CEO Panod Awaiwanond said in a news release Wednesday. “GCA is proud to partner with SWACO, Central Ohio’s resource for recycling and all waste diversion.”

The Grove City complex will be an enclosed operation that manufactures recycled polyethylene and polyethylene terephthalate, a polymer resin related to polyester that is commonly used in products such as fabrics for clothing, food containers and resins used in manufacturing and engineering. The facility will use that substance to make unspecified products.

It will be located in SWACO’s Green Economy Business Park, which is being developed to use research, technology and manufacturing to bring together the sustainable materials management supply chain, according to the release.

“We are pleased that PTTGCA has selected Ohio for their project. As SWACO continues to advance a more circular economy, we are constantly looking for ways in which materials from the local waste stream can be used to create economic development opportunities, supply sustainable businesses with materials and create new products for consumers,” said Joe Lombardi, SWACO’s Executive Director.