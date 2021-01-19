Columbus Defeats Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Monday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves in the Blue Jackets’ first win of the season.

ISLANDERS 1, BRUINS 0

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 29th career shutout, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 4:09 remaining, and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins in their home opener.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, JETS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets.

John Tavares also scored and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto in first of 10 meetings between the North Division rivals.

SABRES 6, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to their first win of the season over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carter Hutton stopped 21 shots in a light night of work against a Flyers team that had scored 11 goals as they won their first two games. Nicolas Aube-Kubel spoiled the shutout bid with 2:05 left.

HURRICANES 4, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators.

Nino Niederreiter also scored and James Reimer made 31 saves for Carolina.

BLUES 5, SHARKS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou got the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Justin Faulk scored twice and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks.

Mike Hoffman scored his first goal as a Blue and Brayden Schenn also scored for St. Louis, which beat San Jose for the fourth straight time on home ice. Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.