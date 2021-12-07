76ers Top Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 43 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Charlotte Hornets 127-124 in overtime on Monday.

THUNDER 114

PISTONS 103

DETROIT (AP) — Shea Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 13 assists and Oklahoma City rallied past Detroit.

SUNS 108, SPURS 104

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 21 points and 10 assists and Phoenix downed the Spurs.

GRIZZLIES 105 HEAT 90

MIAMI (AP) — Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane scored 21 points each, and surging Memphis beat Miami.

BULLS 109

NUGGETS 97

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points as Chicago beat Denver.

BUCKS 112

CAVALIERS 104

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo came back from a two-game absence and scored 27 points on his 27th birthday to help Milwaukee defeat Cleveland.

HAWKS 121

TIMBERWOLVES 110

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trae Young had 29 points and 11 assists, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 23 points and short-handed Atlanta beat Minnesota.

PACERS 116

WIZARDS 110

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to help Indiana defeat Washington.