76ers Top Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 43 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Charlotte Hornets 127-124 in overtime on Monday.
THUNDER 114
PISTONS 103
DETROIT (AP) — Shea Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 13 assists and Oklahoma City rallied past Detroit.
SUNS 108, SPURS 104
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 21 points and 10 assists and Phoenix downed the Spurs.
GRIZZLIES 105 HEAT 90
MIAMI (AP) — Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane scored 21 points each, and surging Memphis beat Miami.
BULLS 109
NUGGETS 97
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points as Chicago beat Denver.
BUCKS 112
CAVALIERS 104
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo came back from a two-game absence and scored 27 points on his 27th birthday to help Milwaukee defeat Cleveland.
HAWKS 121
TIMBERWOLVES 110
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trae Young had 29 points and 11 assists, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 23 points and short-handed Atlanta beat Minnesota.
PACERS 116
WIZARDS 110
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to help Indiana defeat Washington.
