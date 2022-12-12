Embiid Scores 53 as 76ers Rout Hornets

PHILAELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds to power the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

With the crowd serenading him with MVP chants, Embiid had his second 50-plus point performance of the season and the fourth 50-plus point game of his career.

He was 20 for 32 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws.

Tobias Harris added 17 points and James Harden had 14.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier each scored 29 points for Charlotte. The Hornets have lost five straight games.

LAKERS 124,PISTONS 117

DETROIT (AP) — LeBron James scored 35 points, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds and Los Angeles beat Detroit to end a three-game losing streak.

ROCKETS 97, BUCKS 92

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 30 points and seven rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points and seven assists and Houston beat Milwaukee to extend its home-winning streak to four games.

PELICANS 129, SUNS 124, OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and New Orleans beat short-handed Phoenix in overtime for its seventh straight victory.

HAWKS 123, BULLS 122, OT

ATLANTA (AP) — A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and Atlanta beat Chicago to snap a three-game losing streak.

KNICKS 112, KINGS 99

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points and New York beat Sacramento for its winning streak to a season-high four games.

MAGIC 111, RAPTORS 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Orlando beat Toronto for its third straight victory.