Red Wings beat the Blue Jackets in OT

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT, (AP) — Patrick Kane scored 48 seconds into overtime as the Detroit Red rallied to beat Columbus 4-3.

Kane scored from the left circle after Lucas Raymond tied the score with his second goal of the game with 12.6 seconds remaining in regulation.

Raymond has seven goals in the last five games, giving him a career-high 24 goals for the season.

Moritz Seider had the other goal for Detroit, which had lost eight of its previous nine games. James Reimer made 32 saves.

Zach Werenski had a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko and Alexandre Texier also scored for Columbus while Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves.

DEVILS 5, PENGUINS 2

NEWARK, N.J. , (AP) — Jake Allen made 36 saves, and Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer each scored twice to lead the New Jersey to a 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh.

Alexander Holtz also scored, and Jesper Bratt, Tomas Nosek, Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes each had two assists as New Jersey won for the third time in eight games under interim coach Travis Green.

Marcus Pettersson and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh. Goaltender Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the ninth time in 12 games and for the 11th time in 13 road games.

Pittsburgh is winless in seven games New Jersey (0-6-1) dating to Feb. 24, 2022.

FLYERS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3

PHILADELPHIA, (AP) — Owen Tippett scored 19 seconds into the game and added an assist, and Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers, who played without captain Sean Couturier, who was a healthy scratch for the first time in his 13-year career. Samuel Ersson, who was pulled in two of his previous three starts, made 27 saves, including a stop of Bobby McCann on a short-handed breakaway in the second period.

The Flyers had lost three of four entering the game and allowed 19 goals in their three losses.

Facing a three-goal deficit at the start of the third period, Toronto tried to mount a comeback. William Nylander scored on a power play and Tyler Bertuzzi and John Tavares added goals.

JETS 4, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK, (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored three goals, Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves and Winnipeg beat the New York 4-2.

Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, who have won three straight and four of their last five. Winnipeg is 14-5-0 since Feb. 8 and 19-5-4 against the Eastern Conference this season. Hellebuyck improved to 16-4-2 against the East this season and is 32-15-3 overall.

Alexander Wennberg and Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Rangers, who lost for the second time in seven games.

BRIUNS 6, SENATORS 2

BOSTON, (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two goals less than three minutes apart in the first period and then completed his hat trick in the third to lead Boston past Ottawa Senators.

Pastrnak picked up his 17th regular season three-goal game and passed team president Cam Neely for No. 7 on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list with 345 career goals.

Justin Brazeau scored twice, Jesper Boqvist had a goal and Kevin Shattenkirk had three assists as the Bruins won their third straight. Linus Ullmark finished with 30 saves.

Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators, who have lost two in a row following a three-game winning streak. Joonas Korpisalo had a rough night, allowing all six goals on 26 shots as a close game through two periods became a rout in the third.

HURRICANES 4, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored twice and Carolina raced to a three-goal lead in the first period on the way to a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders.

Trade-deadline acquisition Jake Guentzel had a three-point night with a goal and two assists for Carolina, Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves as the Hurricanes won their fourth straight game and tied a franchise record with their sixth consecutive road win. Martini Necas also scored and Brady Skjei added two assists.

Kyle Palmieri scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin finished with 31 saves for the Islanders, who lost their fifth straight and have been outscored 20-6 during the stretch.